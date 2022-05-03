BELOIT—The outdoor Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market will return on Saturday with new entertainment and vendors to welcome spring to the Stateline Area.
“We’re looking forward to a great season welcoming everybody down to the market. We are back to our normal hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said Shauna El Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA). “And we also have no restrictions.”
The outdoor Farmers Market is held each Saturday from May through October in downtown Beloit in the 300 block of State Street and the 400 block of East Grand Avenue. The market will open Saturday with about 100 vendors.
El Amin is looking forward to a cooking demonstration later in the summer and more entertainment. Many permanent vendors are returning and several vendors have graduated to permanent placements.
The DBA just finished up its indoor farmers market season held from November through April at the DBA offices at 557 E. Grand Ave.
“The indoor market has a variety of meats, cheese, honey, canned products, crafts and bakery items with a smaller mix of fresh veggies in November and April,” El Amin said. “Otherwise we have very limited fresh veggies throughout the other months.”
The indoor market has been getting increased foot traffic, but the outdoor market still attracts more shoppers, El Amin said. Before the pandemic, the outdoor market would see an average of 7,000 to 10,000 visitors a week. DBA plans to count visitors again this year to compare the numbers.
A full list of the vendor roster with their contact information is available on the website downtownbeloit.com, then click on the “Farmer’s Market” button.
More fun events are planned by the Downtown Beloit Beloit Association in coming months. Fridays in the Park will begin May 27 in First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue. The annual DBA Street Dance is set for Aug. 5 and Oktoberfest is set for Sept. 16.