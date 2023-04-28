BELOIT — Next Saturday, May 6, the Beloit Farmers Market returns to the streets of downtown Beloit offering plants, vegetables, cheese and more.
The seasonal outdoor farmers market occurs downtown every Saturday from May until October between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to Downtown Beloit Association Promotions Coordinator Anne Soderberg, the Beloit Farmers Market averaged 4,500 visitors before COVID, and since the pandemic, this number has doubled.
This farmers market is a hot ticket for vendors, too as 118 vendors are booked for the weekly event. The Downtown Beloit Association is searching for another area that would make room for an additional 17 vendors.
“I think it’s because Beloit stayed true to the whole farmers market concept,” Soderberg said of the Beloit Farmers Market’s growing popularity.
Beloit adheres to the popular regulation that 51% of the items sold at farmers markets must be locally produce.
Attendees searching for fresh food will have an abundance to choose from, with more than 100 vendors available to sell local produce, organics, honey, jellies and jams, baked goods, meat, fish, eggs, cheese and more.
However, there are also a number of vendors present that sell non-food items, such as fresh flowers, crafts, woodworking, homemade soap, jewelry, knitting and crocheting projects, skincare, and scents, among others.
In addition to the vendors, the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market also has bands playing outside to enhance the fun atmosphere.
Saturday, May 6, marks the opening of the outdoor version of the farmers market, which will allow vendors and guests to mingle and shop while enjoying the nice weather. The indoor version, or the winter market, takes place every Saturday from November until April. The last day of the winter market season is Saturday, April 29.
“People want a place where they can be in the community and get fresh produce,” Soderberg said.
Guests can buy reusable bags for $5 and Beloit Farmers Market tickets for $2 at the Information Booth or office associated with the Downtown Beloit Association.