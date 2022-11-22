Former Kerry building

The former Kerry building on East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit will be demolished and the property will be redeveloped. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had ordered the city to removed the building because of environmental concerns because part of the building overhangs the Rock River.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—The demolition of a building that has been partially hanging over the Rock River for years, is a step closer to reality following the approval of a public-private development agreement.

The Beloit City Council approved the agreement Monday regarding the former Kerry building at 800—100 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit. The building had served as the headquarters for online discount company Fat Wallet, which later became Ebates. The building has been vacant for several years.