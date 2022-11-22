The former Kerry building on East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit will be demolished and the property will be redeveloped. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had ordered the city to removed the building because of environmental concerns because part of the building overhangs the Rock River.
BELOIT—The demolition of a building that has been partially hanging over the Rock River for years, is a step closer to reality following the approval of a public-private development agreement.
The Beloit City Council approved the agreement Monday regarding the former Kerry building at 800—100 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit. The building had served as the headquarters for online discount company Fat Wallet, which later became Ebates. The building has been vacant for several years.
Plans for the property following demolition of the building, which is owned by Hendricks Commercial Properties, will include the city expanding the river walk and creating a “vibrant outdoor space,” according to a news release from the City of Beloit. Other plans for the property include a development by East Grand Development, LLC, a Hendricks company, for a four-story, 48,000-square-foot building that could include a restaurant, space for offices, commercial use space and possibly space for residential uses.
Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties, said the company is excited about the project.
“With the current building being removed from the river, it was imperative that the collaboration between the DNR (Department of Natural Resources), the City of Beloit and HCP be at the highest level,” Gerbitz said. “I’m really happy to say we could not have done it without that collaboration and the end result will be the extension and enhancement of our river walk along with a new building with more offerings for citizens of Beloit and beyond. I want to thank the city and the DNR for being the catalyst in bringing this project to reality.”
The City of Beloit has been ordered by the DNR to remove the 11,380-square foot building by the year 2042 due to environmental concerns. Several pillars were installed in the river to support the portion of the building that hangs over the river.
Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communications, said during the demolition work the river will have to be temporarily diverted to allow for safe removal of the pillars. She said the city will work with the DNR throughout the demolition process to make sure the river remains environmentally sound.
The demolition of the building and the construction of the river walk and public space is proposed to be funded by two state grants. Beloit is receiving a $495,000 Municipal Flood Control Grand from the DNR to assist with the project. A tentative $1.1 million stewardship grant is being reviewed by the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee. A final decision on that grant is expected in December. A local match will be provided by the developer. No city funding or tax dollars will be used in the project, Lock said.
Because the city is applying for the grants from the state for demolition work, the city will have to take ownership of the property. Hendricks will give ownership of the property to the city for $1 so it can begin the demolition. The city will have to seek bids for the demolition work and the project is expected to begin in 2023.
Once demolition is complete, the property will be handed back over to the Hendricks company, according to Lock. The city will maintain ownership of the public space and river walk area.
“This transformational project will have both environmental and economic benefits in the heart of our downtown,” said Beloit Economic Development Director Drew Pennington. “Completion of these pedestrian improvements will attract additional visitors and residents to our downtown river walk, which is an integral part of our downtown business district.”