BELOIT—It’s a sure sign of spring when the Downtown Beloit Association starts sponsoring events for residents and families to enjoy.
The month of April will bring the Downtown Beloit Association’s 8th annual Easter Eggstravaganza, Egg Word Scramble Scavenger Hunt and Wine Walk.
The Egg Word Scramble Scavenger Hunt starts on April 12 and runs through the April 18. Participants can visit 38 locations to collect clues. This event is advertised as free via their website.
“Each word will have its own color and there will be seven words in total,” said Lisa Fenrick, Promotions Coordinator for Downtown Beloit Association.
“Prizes will be available for participants who figure out the puzzle. All they need to do is put their contact information on the Word Scramble Sheet,” said Shauna El-Amin, Executive Director of Downtown Beloit Association (DBA).
The sheets will be available in the office or residents can obtain them through the DBA website.
The DBA will be hosting the 8th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 16. The event will last from 10 a.m.—noon.
Interested party’s can stop at Downton Beloit Association’s office, 557 E. Grand Ave., for a map of participating locations.
The Eggstravaganza will offer face painting, “hopping downtown” with the Easter Bunny and businesses will be handing out candy.
The association’s website mentions the event itself is free including games and the bunny hop, while face paining and photos with the Easter Bunny will have a cost.
Fenrick reached out to businesses in downtown Beloit to offer activities, hand out candy or participate in the event.
The Winter’s Farmers Marker has been going on since, November 2021 and will end at the end on April 30.
The Winter’s Famers Market is open 9 a.m.—noon every Saturday.
“We are excited to announce our outdoor market will begin the first Saturday in May,” El-Amin explained.
One of the last events of the month will be the Spring Wine Walk in downtown Beloit.
“It will include 22 (businesses) along with our VIP host location The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin,” El-Amin said.
At the time of writing, all VIP tickets are sold out and there are 47 tickets available.
“General registration includes a commemorative wine glass and 2 ounce sips at 10 venues of your choice. Limited to 400 tickets,” according to Downtown Beloit Association’s website.
“The VIP tickets sold out in the first two weeks,” El-Amin said. There were only 50 VIP tickets available.
VIP registration includes VIP treatment at The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin with hot appetizers, wine tasting, swag bag, stainless steel wine tumbler, raffle chance to win a $50 Downtown Beloit Gift Card and more.
This is the first year the trolley will be included in the Spring Wine Walk.
“The trolley will stop at all major intersections throughout downtown near the participating businesses,” El-Amin said.
These businesses include Bath and Body Fusion, Flying Pig, Stanton Shoes and many more.
Tickets can be found via: