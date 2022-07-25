In this 2019 Beloit Daily News file photo, Beau Fischer, then 20 months old, waits patiently as Dayton Bennett creates a balloon animal frog at the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance. Food, music and more will be featured at this years Street Dance set for Aug. 5.
BELOIT—As the old song goes, “It doesn’t matter what you wear, just as long as you are there.”
The Downtown Beloit Association is hoping people will be “Dancing In The Street” as the association is planning its 28th Annual Street Dance set for Aug. 5. But, there is more than dancing planned for the event. This year will include a fashion show and a new band providing the tunes.
The 300 block of State Street will be blocked off for the street dance, which will include music, food, beer and a chance for everyone to be outside and visiting with friends and neighbors. About 3,000 people normally turn out for the Street Dance, according to Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shawna El-Amin.
The day starts with the Sidewalk Sale from 8 a.m.—2 p.m. The sale will feature local shops, artisans and vendors. There will be 23 vendors at the sale.
The new State Street Fashion Show will feature local shops Always & Forever Formal Wear, Pizzazz, and Chic & Unique. All stores are located on State Street. The show will be put on twice—once at 12:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. between band intermissions.
Fridays in the Park will continue from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. and include music from Back 2 Back and lunch from Fresco Fajita House for $8 at the First National Bank & Trust Co. Plaza.
“We’ve been doing that since the end of May,” El-Amin said. “It’s our tradition to do it from end of May until mid-September.”
Admission to the street dance is $10, Children aged 13 and under are free.
Those who work up an appetite while dancing will have a variety of taste treats to choose from. Tacos El Gordo, Three Chicks and a Truck, Green Light Go Cotton Candy, and Stateline Area favorite Otha’s Ribs will be among the food vendors at the Street Dance.
The opening band, Shifty Shafer, will play from 5:30—7:30 p.m. The band is new to the Street Dance and will play hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. The headline band will be Top Flight Band, which will play from 8—11 p.m. The band has played at the Street Dance before and will play pop, funk, and R&B songs to keep dancers moving.
“Everything we do is to attract people to downtown to shop in our amazing storefronts, restaurants, and we promote the downtown as a whole,” El-Amin said. “This event has actually been our largest fundraiser of the year.”