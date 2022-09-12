BELOIT—Music, food and hammerschlagen will return this weekend as the Downtown Beloit Association hosts its eighth annual Oktoberfest.
The downtown celebration will be held Friday on State Street in downtown Beloit with new acts Petunia City Square Dancing Club and country band Rollin’ Whiskey.
“They both seemed like they would be great entertainment for our attendees,” said Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association. “Something we haven’t had yet at our Oktoberfest, is some authentic dance. Polka is definitely the music of choice for Oktoberfest. We’re excited to have that as the first act.”
Country music act Rollin’ Whiskey came recommended by a Downtown Beloit Association board member, El-Amin said. Oktoberfest is the second largest fundraiser of the year for the Downtown Beloit Association.
The beginning of the day will start with Sidewalk Sales from 8 a.m.—1 p.m. Sept. 16 will also be the last Friday in the Park at First National Plaza at the corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit. The Harlan Jefferson Trio will be playing from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. and lunch will be provided by Truk’t.
Following the last Fridays in the Park, Oktoberfest festivities will be set up. Petunia City Square Dancing Club will perform from 5:30—7:30 p.m. and Rollin’ Whiskey will be from 8—11 p.m.
“Last year we brought ax throwing for the first time and we’re going to do that again and Hammerschlagen,” El-Amin said. “We started that and have done it for the whole eight years.”
Hammerschlagen is a game where players try to drive nails into wood with the fewest number of swings of a hammer.
There will be a variety of German beers at the event and food vendors will be on site as well.
Admission is $10 for adults and children age 13 and under are free.
The Downtown Beloit Association also is preparing for its upcoming Fall Wine Walk on Oct. 8 from 2—6 p.m. Participants can taste a variety of wines at 20 different venues as they stroll through downtown Beloit and shop at local businesses. Tickets are $30 while VIP tickets are $60. Tickets are going fast and can be purchased at downtownbeloit.com.