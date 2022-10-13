BELOIT- When October comes to a close, the popular weekly Downtown Beloit Farmers Market also will close for the season, but the last farmers market on Oct. 29 will end with a special Halloween parade and party for kids and the community.

Kids can meet at Horace White Park near the corner of Park and Grand avenues at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 29 to take part in the trick or treat parade. A map of participating vendors who will be handing out treats will be available prior to the event. The list also can be picked up at the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) office at 557 E. Grand Ave. before the event and on the day of the event.