Aynzlee Prins, Lexi Cruz Morales and Emberlyn Prins say hello to Snappy, the mascot for the Beloit Snappers, at last year’s the Downtown Beloit Association Trick or Treat event. This year the Halloween event and the final Downtown Beloit Farmers Market will be held on Oct. 29
Parker and Odin Andorfer take it easy as they ride in a wagon around the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market in this file photo. They were collecting treats during the annual downtown Trick or Treat event and the final outdoor Farmers Market of the season.
BELOIT- When October comes to a close, the popular weekly Downtown Beloit Farmers Market also will close for the season, but the last farmers market on Oct. 29 will end with a special Halloween parade and party for kids and the community.
Kids can meet at Horace White Park near the corner of Park and Grand avenues at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 29 to take part in the trick or treat parade. A map of participating vendors who will be handing out treats will be available prior to the event. The list also can be picked up at the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) office at 557 E. Grand Ave. before the event and on the day of the event.
Vendors and businesses who are participating in the trick or treat will have orange flags displayed. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and trick or treat bags will be available at First National Bank for those interested. Activities downtown will last until 1 p.m.
There also will be a free pumpkin giveaway, the Mr. Steve Show at 10:45 a.m., face painting, balloon animals and more. The McDonalds at 45 State St. also will present its annual pumpkin giveaway and party at noon and the Stateline Family YMCA will have a parking lot party at 501 Third St.
The Downtown Beloit Farmers Market is held each Saturday from May through October on State Street and East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit. The market, which is the second largest outdoor farmers markets in Wisconsin, features about 100 vendors when the growing season is in full swing and draws thousands of visitors.
The outdoor Downtown Beloit Farmers Market may be ending at the end of October, but starting in November, the Downtown Beloit Winter Crafter and Farmers Market will begin. The first market will be held from 9 a.m.—noon on Nov. 5 at the DBA office. The indoor market starts the first Saturday in November and ends the last Saturday in April.
The market will include produce, eggs, cheese, honey, baked goods, seafood, meat and poultry, and more. The participating vendors will be announced each Friday on the Beloit Farmers Market page and in the Beloit Winter Crafter & Farmers’ Market event.
Coming later in November is the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Nov. 25 which will feature parade floats lit up in holiday style as well as a visit by Santa Claus. Also, to kick off the holiday shopping season Small Business Saturday will be held on Nov. 26.
On Dec. 2, Holidazzle will once again be held in downtown Beloit with many businesses featuring independent crafters and artists offering their creations for sale. There also will be live music, carolers and other attractions to make the holiday season brighter.
More information on these events and other Downtown Beloit Association activities can be found at downtownbeloit.com.