BELOIT—The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) honored the businesses making Beloit a better place to live, work and play in at its virtual awards ceremony held Thursday afternoon.
This year’s theme was “Partnerships are Better Together” showing how downtown businesses and the DBA work together. It included an upbeat video featuring Malinda Obershaw and Danielle Clifton as 1970s TV sitcom characters Laverne and Shirley. The event was emceed by Stephanie Knueppel, DBA board chair.
The Best New Business Award went to Lux Cuts. Gerardo Sanchez and Jesus Soriano opened Lux Cuts in October 2021 ate 444 E Grand Ave., Suite 101, creating a hip and luxurious barbershop experience. Lux Cut also won the Best Interior Renovation Project Under $50,000 Award.
The Best Business Success Story was awarded to Walnut Creek. Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts opened in 2018, and Walnut Creek Campus Collection opened in October, 2021. Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions expanded its operations from South Beloit, Illinois, to downtown Beloit and opened in December, 2021.
The Walnut Creek Campus Collection is housed in the new Powerhouse on the Beloit College campus. It’s providing Beloit College merchandise to the students, alumni and the community. Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts sells customized and personalized gifts and apparel. It offers laser engraving service, screen print and embroidery.
The Best Facade Rehabilitation Under $20,000 Award went to Chic & Unique Clothing & Furniture Boutique, 318 State St. which opened in 2016. It has been a successful business and wanted to enhance their rear entrance to capture parking lot traffic and walking traffic that is going to and from the new ABC Supply Baseball Stadium. This back entrance has been updated to look very similar to their front entrance in order to keep continuity with their brand. The business is now seeing an increase in the entrance users as a result.
The Best Interior Renovation Project Over $50,000 went to Haute Bridal Official. On Sept. 23, 2021, Annētta Michelle McBain opened Haute The Luxe Beauty House, 406 Pleasant St. Suite 210. It’s a full-service salon offering hair services, facials, lashes, waxing, color and haircuts.The Haute empire expanded so rapidly, it expanded to a bigger location within the year when she opened Haute Bridal Official in November of 2021 offering custom-fit couture bridal gowns. Dresses are from the Naama & Anat Haute Couture line. Brides can also purchase massages and get makeup done through Beauty on the Terrace at Haute Bridal Official.
The Best New Building Project Award went to ABC Supply Stadium. What was once a green space, became ABC Supply Stadium which opened for its first Beloit
Snappers game in August 2021. It has now rebranded the team to Beloit Sky Carp.
With 3,500 seats, ABC Supply Stadium offers state-of-the-art amenities, a 360-degree walkable open concourse, indoor suite and club level for year-round events, and new food and beverage offerings from Beloit’s Geronimo Hospitality Group. Gateway Professional Baseball, owner of the Beloit Snappers, and now Beloit Sky Carp, will operate the stadium on and off-season.
The privately-funded, $37 million stadium was constructed in just 13 months with an average of 120 workers on site each day. The project persevered during the global pandemic, meeting its goal to open during the 2021 Beloit Snappers season. Fans gathered on Aug. 3 for the stadium’s ﬁrst home game.
The Best Storefront Display Award went to Beloit Family Eye Care for its candyland themed window decorating contest.
The Volunteer of the Year Award went to DBA volunteer Tim Taylor. He put in more than 35 hours in, showing his hard work and dedication to downtown Beloit. He has helped with the Beloit Farmers’ Market, assists with set up and tear down at Street Dance and Oktoberfest and puts in a tremendous amount of work for the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade which this year and last were done in reverse making it even more of a challenge.
The Chairman’s Award went to Kelly Eickstead, who operates an Edward Jones Financial Advisor office in downtown Beloit.