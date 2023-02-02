Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin, left, and DBA Board Chair Stephanie Knueppel welcome guests to the 35th annual Downtown Beloit Association Awards Dinner Thursday. The event has not been held in person for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BELOIT - The Downtown Beloit Association celebrated its 35th annual Awards Dinner Thursday, honoring businesses and volunteers at a gala event.
The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) has not been able to hold an in-person awards event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organizers seemed happy to see the business owners and friends as they celebrated with music, food and honors.
Stephanie Knueppel, chair of the DBA board, said the association still is not back to a pre-pandemic stage, but there still were encouraging signs of gaining back strength in 2022.
"We are still feeling the affects of the pandemic, but we are coming back," she said.
The DBA welcomed 12 new businesses to the downtown business district, and 24 new jobs were created in 2022. There were three property renovations in the downtown area and sponsorship of DBA efforts was up 83%, Knueppel said. Also the building vacancy rate in downtown Beloit was only 4% in the past year.
Also, $6,500 in facade and sign improvement grants were awarded - five facade grants and three sign grants.
The DBA also hosted 11 events in 2022, attracting 131,492 participants. Some of the events were longtime community favorites while others were relatively new. Among the favorites included the Farmers Market, which has been around for 47 years, the Fridays in the Park lunchtime event which has been welcoming crowds for 33 years, and the DBA Street Dance, which has been going strong for 28 years. Some of the newer events were the Spring Wine Walk which started four years ago and Oktoberfest, which started eight years ago.
The first award of the evening went to a group of businesses owned by women who joined together to present a fundraising event to benefit DEFY Domestic Abuse. The Best Creative Fundraising Effort award went to Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, the Nest Egg, The Villager Gallery and Frameworks, Pizzazz Gift and Apparel and Chic and Unique Clothing and Furniture. The fundraising effort resulted in $1,315 being donated to DEFY Domestic Abuse.
The Best New Building award went to the Wright and Wagner Lofts, which is a project of Hendricks Commercial Properties. The buildings offer apartments and business space at the corner of West Grand Avenue and Fourth Street.
Knueppel herself was presented with two awards for her business - Stateline Mental Health Services. She received the award for Best Facade Renovation over $20,000 and Best Business Success Story.
The Best Facade Renovation under $20,000 went to House of Lexx Tattoos and Piercings at 617 E. Grand Ave.
The Best New Business Award went to Bath and Body Fusion.
The Best Interior Renovation under $50,000 went to Trademark Restoration.
The Best Interior Renovation over $50,000 went to Blue Collar Coffee.
The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Danielle Clifton, who has been a DBA volunteer since 2005.
The Chairman's Award went to Dan Riemer of Ace Hardware.