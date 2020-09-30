BELOIT — The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) is finally settling into a permanent home after three years of occupying temporary locations.
DBA officials say the new East Grand Avenue location will help cater to future events, including a much-desired winter farmer’s market.
The DBA is getting situated at 557 E. Grand Ave., the former Beloit Sports Center location. The building boasts 2,500 square feet of showroom space with offices and a conference room at the rear of the building. A timeline of downtown Beloit history will adorn the walls of the new event space.
Executive Director Shauna El-Amin says it has long been a goal of the DBA to create a downtown welcome center-like facility that is centrally located in Beloit after moving from 500 Public Ave. in 2017 following construction on the Hotel Goodwin.
“We are very excited about all the opportunities that this space holds for us,” El-Amin said. “We really look forward to working with the downtown businesses and figuring out how we can best use this space for community events.”
Going forward under COVID-19 safety guidelines that include social distancing and mask-wearing, the DBA will host a Winter Farmer’s Market starting Nov. 7 and running each Saturday through April. The market will be open from 9 a.m.—noon and cater to similar offerings available at the regular Beloit Farmer’s Market.
“This has always been a goal of ours,” El-Amin said. “With the popularity of our outdoor market, we really wanted to give the vendors an opportunity to expand their seasons.”
Special Events and Promotions Coordinator Crystal Cribbs said the final list of vendors is still being worked out as of Wednesday, but estimated there could be around 20 vendors that will occupy the space.
Just like the outdoor market, attendance will be metered and face masks will be required. A total of 50 people will be allowed in the showroom at once, Cribbs said.
The event space also could be used for other DBA events in the future, El-Amin said.
Those looking for the Sports Center can find the sporting goods store at 6137 S. Highway 51 in Janesville.