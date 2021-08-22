BELOIT — Violet Roehl was jumping up and down with excitement as she and her family arrived at Big Hill Park Saturday. It was her first time participating in the Dirty Dash—a race where children and adults dashed through mud pits and over and under obstacles.
While Violet and her mom, Jenny, were first-time dashers, dad Steven and older sister Olive had been through the muddy course before. They were one of 67 families who signed up for the Dirty Dash this year.
There were a total of 275 people wading through muddy water and scaling piles of dirt, said Nicole Yost, recreational coordinator for the City of Beloit.
“We are really excited to bring this event back for the families of Beliot,” she said, noting last year the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some safety protocols were in place this year. The event started around 9 a.m. with one group starting the course every two minutes. There were eight mud pits and several obstacles the dashers had to conquer before crossing the finish line. Dashers scaled hills, climbed over wooden spools and crawled through pipes, all for the fun of it.
Amiyah Hayden came to the event with a group of her friends from the Bellaire Farm Riding Stables in Milton. She was going through the muddy course for her fifth year.
Kathy Hayden, Amiyah’s grandmother, said her granddaughter has been running the Dirty Dash since she was 3 years old.
Sixty volunteers were on hand to set up the area and cheer the runners on. Volunteers included members of the Beloit Memorial High School Honor Society and Cross Country team.
Jesus and Rosa Cuazozon brought their sons Emiliano and Matthew to run in the dash for their third time. Their little sister, Angela, 2 1/2, was making her way through the course for the first time, with help from father, Jesus.
“My kids love this,” Rosa said.
Although she was happy everyone in her family was having a good time, she brought along plenty of towels to clean up after the run.
Once the runners finished the course, they each received a medal and the Beloit Fire Department was on hand with a water truck to hose some of the mud off at the end of the dash.