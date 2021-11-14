BELOIT—Hundreds of people gathered to support Beloit Regional Hospice’s efforts to help people experiencing end-of-life issues during the Doves and Diamonds community fundraiser on Saturday.
The fundraiser returned to its in-person format this year, the first time since 2019 with 250 guests in attendance at the Eclipse Center. In 2020, the banquet and silent auction was held virtually.
“It is so unreal and a great feeling. I am so excited to be able to see all of our supporters and friends again in-person. It’s amazing to be able to spend a great night with them here again,” said Hospice and Transitional Care Director Deidre Bennett.
New to the event this year was a golf putting contest. There also was a silent auction held in person and online, Featuring items up for bid such as getaway packages and the works of local artists. The popular wine pull also was back with people trying their luck on getting a fine wine.
Mary Cooper, education coordinator and a registered nurse of 24 years, said she wanted to support hospice because she knows how hard the Beloit Regional Hospice team’s work is.
“It’s a very important service to our community,” Cooper said.
Bennett said the hospice team wouldn’t be able to function without the donations made by its supporters.
“We take everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” Bennett said. “We need help and our community is there for us just as we are there for everyone who needs our important work.”
On average, the hospice program helps between 250 and 350 patients through end of life care, but that number expands drastically when considering the families tied to each patient.
“We are so proud and humbled by the efforts of the hospice team,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett. “Their focus to make each moment of life as full and comfortable as possible is evident every day in our community.”
In the last year, Bennett said the program has attempted to recover from the pandemic. In 2021, the program assisted hospice patients at the Rock County Jail and homeless patients. Hospice nurses also successfully began seeing end of life patients that were COVID-19 positive with the team taking extra steps to prevent staff from getting sick while still offering their services.
“Through 2021 we have seen a lot of people who have not been able to get back to normal life after COVID and help those families through that as well,” Bennett said.
In 2022, the hospice team will release a series of videos geared towards at-home caregivers of patients going through end of life care.
“When we are in the homes we teach caregivers how to do the care, but sometimes people get anxious and people might not remember what we taught them,” Bennett said. “This is one more advantage for them to have when we are not in the home with them.”