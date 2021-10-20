Beloit Regional Hospice (BRH) Outreach Diversity Associate Taleesha Pinson, BRH Clinical Manager Trina Jackson, The Gem Shop Manager Shelly Schweigart, Director of Hospice/Transitional Care Deidre Bennett and Beloit Health System Manager of Marketing and Community Relations Megan Goggin gather for a photo at The Gem Shop on Tuesday as they hold the ring which will be given away to a lucky attendee of the upcoming Doves and Diamonds event.
Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News
ROCKTON—Representatives from Beloit Regional Hospice gathered at The Gem Shop, 110 W Main St., on Tuesday morning to unveil the ring which a lucky attendee of Doves and Diamonds will win.
Beloit Regional Hospice’s Doves and Diamonds fundraising event is set for Nov. 13 with a theme of Stars and Sparkles. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the soiree to be held at the Eclipse Center.
“We will raffle off this beautiful ring. We will be having hors d’oeuvres, Three Good Men will be playing and we will have an online silent auction. Mostly, we will be there celebrating, enjoying company and dancing. I think people really want to get together and we are hoping to have a nice turnout this year,” said Beloit Regional Hospice Director of Hospice/Transitional Care Deidre Bennett. “We will be focusing on how we honor our veterans this year.”
Beloit Regional Hospice (BRH) Outreach Diversity Associate Taleesha Pinson, BRH Clinical Manager Trina Jackson, The Gem Shop Manager Shelly Schweigart, Bennett and Beloit Health System Manager of Marketing and Community Relations Megan Goggin gathered Tuesday to admire the ring. It is 14K gold weighing 3.91 grams with one 0.54 carat round diamond in the center, with eight tapered baguette diamonds and eight amethysts surrounding it.
Marketing Manager Paige Hoops said she and previous customs expert Raquel Livosi designed the ring. With a sunburst design, it has a diamond center stone in celebration of The Gem Shop’s 40th anniversary and the theme of Doves and Diamonds—Stars and Sparkles.
Last year Doves and Diamonds was a virtual event featuring a silent auction due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to keep the silent auction online this year, out of consideration of those who aren’t able to attend,” Bennett said.
“We wanted to keep everyone involved,” Pinson added.
Pinson said everyone enjoys the fellowship at the event.
“I feel like we are giving the community an opportunity to see us in a different light,” Pinson said.
“It’s nice for the staff to unwind and celebrate all the work they do,” Jackson said.