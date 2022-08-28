Doug Johnson (1).jpg

Doug Johnson began his volunteer duties as an escort for the Beloit Health System more than 15 years ago. He still enjoys lending a hand, providing transport to appointments, and offering smiles to all he greets throughout his shift.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—It was electronics that drew Doug Johnson to service in the Navy, and now in retirement, it is electronics and technology that make him such a valuable asset to the Beloit Health System. For his nearly 16 years of outstanding service, Doug is being recognized as the November Volunteer of the Month.

As a 1959 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, Doug joined the US Navy for electronics schooling, and became an electronic/radar technician. Doug notes that he was aboard a destroyer during the Cuban Blockade.