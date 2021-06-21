SOUTH BELOIT — A South Beloit man has been sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third in July of 2018, according to Winnebago County Circuit Court records.
Logan Wunder, 20, was sentenced to 33 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections prison system after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder, court records obtained by the Beloit Daily News show.
As part of his plea agreement with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wunder received 1,018 days (2.7 years) of sentence credit after being incarcerated at the Winnebago County jail since his arrest in July 2018.
Wunder was arrested shortly after a July 28, 2018 shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in South Beloit.
Zach Fosburgh, 19, and Stephon Gander, 22, died from injuries sustained in the shooting that occurred in a driveway in front of a a Lincoln Street home. Kyle Haynes, 21, was seriously injured after a gunshot wound to his leg and abdomen.
Former Police Chief Pat Hoey at the time of the incident said Wunder and the three victims had an unspecified disagreement that resulted in the shooting.
No further details about the incident or the motive of the shooting were ever released.