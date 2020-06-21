BELOIT — I-39/90 and I-43 construction remains on schedule and moving forward as expected, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
I-39/90 work between Beloit and Janesville is complete, but will remain at two lanes until substantial completion of other project sections before opening to the full three-lane configuration in the Fall of 2021.
Southwest Region Communications Manager Steve Theisen said construction in April and May has set up the summer construction schedule as planned.
“Things are progressing well,” Theisen said. “We’re hitting those milestones and the Beloit area will see a lot of great changes soon.”
New lane construction for I-39/90 northbound between Cranston and Hart roads is underway with concrete paving moving forward. Work is expected to carry over into 2021.
After Memorial Day, a lane shift occurred for I-43 traffic into the new lane system between Gateway Boulevard and I-39/90.
“That allows crews to start working on ramp connections to the flyover bridges to connect I-39/90 and I-43,” Theisen said.
Last week construction crews started setting girders for future connections from I-39/90 and I-43. Dozens of girders will be set this year for the future ramp configurations and diverging diamond interchange.
Closures are expected as reconfiguration work moves forward, but no dates for closures have yet been announced.
Theisen encouraged drivers to sign up for weekly construction updates at projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90. Updates on the project can also be found on Facebook at “Wisconsin I-39/90 Project”.
