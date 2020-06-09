I don’t know about you, but I’ve always had a twisted relationship with the radio. Something strange is always happening to me where radio is concerned.
When I was a kid, which was before TV became emperor of the universe, my family owned not one but two radios. One was a black Philco we kept in the kitchen. The other was a Crosley encased in oak that we kept in the living room. None of these brands exist now. The big oaken radio was the one we used for “formal listening.” It was fancy, big, had a huge speaker and even a short-wave feature. We would gather together to listen to such now-forgotten shows as “Mr. Keene, Tracer of Lost Persons.”
This is where my trouble with radio began. I would sit with my parents in the living room and keep my eyes on the radio as I listened. For some reason this annoyed my parents, who instructed me that there was no reason to “watch” the radio. To them, there was something uncouth about watching a radio that you didn’t need to watch. So they admonished me often.
But I couldn’t break the habit. I wish I’d had a smart answer for them way back then, such as, “I’m practicing for when we finally break down and get a TV set,” but I had no such wit. As I look back on the matter, I think they worried that anyone who had to “watch” the radio while it was playing might be a bit dumb. They were worried about my intelligence, or lack of same. If they could read this column, they’d wonder even more concerned now than they did then.
The black Philco was plugged into the kitchen outlet. It was for informal listening. My mother would listen to it while cooking or doing the dishes. It was also slightly portable, as it was comparatively small. She would listen to the Philco as she worked, checking out the hourly news or perhaps dropping in on radio soap operas, such as “One Man’s Family.” I myself, a kid, would sometimes try to pick up on the plot, but the troubles of this one man’s family were too complex for me as a dumb child.
I do remember, though, when the news reported that the Russian dictator Stalin had died. My mother, a strict anti-Communist, was overjoyed. I smiled, too, though I had no good idea of who Stalin was. But the name itself sounded fishy and sinister. No one in my Texas town was named “Stalin.”
Little did I know that my troubles with radio were just starting. Years later I started getting on the radio myself, on public radio, to be precise. People would come up to me and tell me how much they enjoyed my radio talks. But then they’d add, “The way you dress, you’d better stick to the radio.” Or: “You do such a good job on the radio, and you have a perfect radio face, too.”
So there you have it. First, the radio became the occasion for my being thought of as stupid. Then it became the occasion for my being thought of as poorly dressed and ugly.
All this, yet I’ve not even said anything so far about car radios. They bedeviled me, too. I would listen to the car radio when I, as a teen, was behind the wheel. I loved listening to “Pretty Woman” and “Bye, Bye Love.” But it would often distract me, and I’d have these fender benders. This convinced my parents that I was really not very intelligent at all, since these occurred on a low-traffic strip in the middle of town. How could I not be able to listen to Roy Orbison and make the drag at the same time?
But I couldn’t. I was always running into other cars, albeit at low speed. I would allow myself to get sidetracked by early rock when I sang along. Worse, my voice wasn’t good enough for me to have any career of my own in music. No Rick Nelson would I ever become.
Finally, a few years ago, Ron Nief and I put an item on the Mindset List that today’s college students listen to the radio but never on the radio. We meant that they listen to the radio online. No radio set is required. This temporarily brought down the wrath of the makers of radios upon our heads. We replied that we were only reporting facts.
Despite these troubles, I still listen to radio—but only on my I-Phone or Kindle. I’ve not turned on a radio for years. And do you blame me—after being called slow, unkempt, unattractive, and driving-challenged in connection with the radio? Every now and then I go online and find old radio shows such as “Gunsmoke” and “The Lone Ranger.” As I listen, I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have gotten this far in life.
Tom McBride is the author of “Bent Dead in Beloit: A Murder Mystery” and the co-creator of the Marist Mindset List.
