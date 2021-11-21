BELOIT—Get out the tube of icing and gumdrops. It’s time once again for gingerbread house architects to start the sweet building process as the Community Action Gingerbread Extravaganza is right around the corner.
The Eighth Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza is scheduled for Dec. 4. The event once again will be held in a drive-through fashion where people can drive up to the Eclipse Center Event Center entrance and volunteers will deliver the materials for gingerbread houses to the vehicles. The volunteers will be decked out in holiday attire including reindeer antlers and ugly Christmas sweaters.
“The volunteers have even threatened to make me wear a tutu,” said Community Action public relations manager Beth Tallon.
The volunteers who will be hopping from car to car come from all over the community. Some employees of a local credit union supplies several volunteers and a bunch of high school students also volunteer their time, Tallon said.
Santa Claus also will be present outside the Eclipse Center and will be available for photos with children. SMR Photography of Milton will be taking the photos at the event.
In order to collect the gingerbread house materials, people have to purchase tickets before Dec. 4. They can get a ticket at the website at community-action.org. Once the gingerbread house materials are ordered, people can collect the kits between 9—11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Eclipse Center parking lot, 3 Eclipse Blvd.
Also, Community Action will be conducting an online auction as well as a raffle for a 2021 Nintendo Switch OLED game system. Bids and raffle tickets are sold through the Community Action website and through its Facebook page. Auction and raffle winners will be notified about their prizes on Dec. 5.
Tallon advises people to order their gingerbread kits early because they sell out every year. Already the large house kits have been sold out.
All funds raised through the Gingerbread Extravaganza go toward the programs of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, which offers programs and services to fight poverty. Community Action can help people through programs for at-risk youth programs, affordable housing, child care, pre-school and school age children’s programs and more.
Tallon said the Gingerbread Extravaganza normally raises about $15,000 each year, but this year the event already has raised $16,000 through ticket sales and sponsor donations.
Sponsors of the event include Acts Housing, Alliant Energy, Big Radio, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Blackhawk Technical College, Blain Supply, First National Bank & Trust, Mercyhealth and Wisconsin Management. The event also has received support from Baker Tilly, Educators Credit Union, First Community Credit Union, Hendricks Commercial Properites, Office Pro and Jen & Travis O’Connell.