BELOIT—The Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College is featuring a photo exhibit titled Donna Ferrato: Feminist Generations, which will be on display at the museum an virtually until March 18.
As part of the observance of March being National Women’s History Month, this exhibition provides a lens through which to see how the feminist movement has evolved, from the first domestic violence shelters to #MeToo, and sex clubs to courtrooms deciding the future of reproductive rights.
The exhibit was curated by the 20 students of Beloit College’s “Queer Feminist Art and Literature” class.
Donna Ferrato is an international photographer who has covered the feminist movement since the 1960s and was the photographer who originated each piece used in the exhibit. Ferrato has published six books with her works and won awards for her contributions to the feminist community, according to her website. She has worked for Life and Time magazines as well as the New York Times. She is president and founder of the non-profit Domestic Abuse Awareness. She has been on the executive board of the W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, which is an organization established to encourage and support individuals who are active in the field of photography for humanitarian purposes. It gives out the W. Eugene Smith Grant and Howard Chapnick Grant..
Ferrato’s work was donated to Beloit College a few years ago, according to Michael Dango, Assistant Professor of English at Beloit College.
Dango had three main goals when creating this exhibit. The first was to “look at the past 50 years of history more broadly.” The second was for the “students to engage in history past to present outside the classroom.” While the third was to showcase the information to the public.
While Christa Story, Wright Museum Interim Director, aided in giving the students the space to work and figure out logistics. Dango mentioned that the school yearly hosts a project for a class to participate and design an exhibit for the museum.
The exhibit was split into four sections: Motherhood, Violence, Empowerment, and Pleasure. The number of pictures in each category ranged from four to six. All the picture showcases were in black and white, even the ones taken in the 2000s.
Each picture showcased a different specific situation that ranged from the 1960s to 2017.
“There is a lot that was started in the 1970s and 1980s that still has not been solved, which is why it’s important to rejuvenate these ideas … It wasn’t until the 1970s that feminist’s rights were fought for like sexual harassments being considered wrong and politicizing sexual assault as a feministic topic,” Dango said.
Dango and his students welcome the public, staff and students to visit the exhibit virtually through:www.virtualwrightmuseum.com/feminist-generations or physically at the Wright Museum.