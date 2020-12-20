BELOIT—The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle Campaign that’s headed into the final week of giving as donations remain sharply down from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, fundraising was at 17% of the total Red Kettle goal of $204,000. Since launching early in mid-September, the kettle drive is down 60% from last year, according to Major Tom McDowell.
“Although I’m concerned that donations are down, I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year,” McDowell said.
McDowell said new bell ringer volunteers are needed for the campaign as some regular bell ringers have stayed away this year due to the health risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really believe that’s the reason we haven’t had more bell ringers come this year,” McDowell said. “A number of our bell ringers are older and feel more vulnerable. Even though we’ve taken precautions, it’s an understandable concern.”
McDowell said the Salvation Army is encouraging first-time bell ringers and young people to participate to help fill the gaps. Those who wish to volunteer can do so by visiting registertoring.com to sign up for available shifts. Donations can be made directly at rescuechristmas.org.
In Beloit, bell ringers are collecting donations at Woodman’s, Piggly Wiggly and Walmart.
For more information, visit the website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rockcounty.