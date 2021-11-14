BELOIT— As more students are being identified as homeless in the School District of Beloit, Beloit Homeless Liaison Coordinator Robin Stuht is calling on the community to donate food cards in light of November being National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month.
Cards may be dropped off or sent to: Beloit Learning Academy, 1033 Woodward Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. For more information people can contact Stuht at rstuht@sdb.k12.wi.us or by calling her at 608-361-4355.
Restaurant gift cards can be helpful for young people who may not have access to a kitchen. Having a gift card to a fast food restaurant not only provides a meal, but can give youth a pleasant place to sit down and study. Gift cards for grocery stores such as Walmart, Aldi’s, Piggly Wiggly or Woodman’s also can be a great help to hungry families. Gas cards can also assist families as it can help with transportation as well as shelter for those living in vehicles.
Gift cards for fast food or groceries can be $10 to $20 as every little bit helps. People may also want to see if they have unused gift cards they have received as gifts that they can share.
As of Nov. 9 Stuht said the School District of Beloit has identified 350 homeless students, defined as not living in fixed, adequate or regular night-time housing.
“That number continues to grow weekly. We have some families living in their vehicles, garages, and basement floors,” Stuht said.
Lack of stable housing continues to be a barrier for some students. While the school district can help students obtain food and hygiene items and provide academic and emotional support, it can’t solve the problem of unstable housing situations.
Stuht said more families are risking homelessness as increasing numbers of landlords begin to sell their properties due to the high prices they can get in a booming housing market. Selling the properties is especially attractive to some landlords after they may have not received rent money during the eviction moratorium.
“Kids are still losing their places due to landlords selling, and ones that are exiting their shelter stays are finding it very difficult to find any affordable or available rentals,” Stuht said.
The most common issue students experiencing homelessness face is not knowing from one day to the next where they will be staying at night.
“Some are experiencing anxiety and depression. Many need clothing and access to washing clothing to go to school as they lose their items as they move from place to place,” Stuht said.
Stuht said all schools in the district have a care closet. The schools also offer food, hygiene products, school supplies and many other items.
“This is all possible because of a community of caring people that donate gift cards to help our struggling students. What has become difficult for myself and other homeless advocates/social workers is to go home to a warm place and warm bed knowing some of our students are not afforded that at this time,” Stuht said.