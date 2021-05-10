SOUTH BELOIT - A search on Sunday night for a male suspect following a domestic disturbance on Stateline Road in South Beloit prompted a large manhunt that involved a K9 tracking team from Winnebago County, authorities said. 

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. to respond to a possible domestic situation in the 5400 block of Stateline Road, a department spokesperson said. South Beloit police were called in to assist. 

A K9 team attempted to locate the unidentified male suspect but the search was unsuccessful. 

No arrests were made. 

 