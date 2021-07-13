There’s an old story about a dog that wandered into a church one day. He came up front and sat down in front of the pulpit while the minister was giving the Sunday sermon. Soon the congregation was paying more attention to the dog than to the preacher, so the preacher stopped, looked down at the dog, and said, “I know you want to know the
Gospel. But I don’t know your language.”
It’s true. We don’t know the dog’s language. In fact, to our knowledge the dog does not have one. It is also possible that it is speaking “Doggie” when we are asleep or not around, or when we leave the dog alone, but the pup never speaks “Doggie” to us, and even if she did, we could not understand it. This is not a disgrace. Most of us don’t speak Albanian either.
This is not to say that dogs can’t communicate with us or we with them. Take my own beloved canine. She understands certain words, such as “treat” or “squirrel” and responds appropriately. I don’t think she understands the definitions of those words, but she gets the sounds and associates them with eating or chasing. She understands “walk,” though she prefers for me to say “walkie.”
Above all, she herself can communicate with me. She goes to the back door and stands when she wants to go out. She stands outside the back door and waits when she wants to play fetch.
She barks when the doorbell rings. She howls when music on the TV is too loud or high-pitched. She barks when the cat is bothering her or otherwise trying to steal her food. She gets up on her hind legs when she greets a long-lost friend. This is all part of an endeavor we non-doggies call a hug.
Now one could conclude from all this that the dog, though she can communicate, nonetheless cannot decline nouns or conjugate verbs. All the stuff we worried about in school, such as dangling modifiers and serious misuse of the semicolon, she has no knowledge of.
Well, that’s one way to look at it. But there are other ways.
If we take the subjects about which my dog or your dog communicates, we find they are pretty basic. They are: play, irritation, curiosity, alarm and friendship. Now we could always say that the pup is missing a lot. You and I may be proud of ourselves because we have seen every single re-run of the old TV series “DALLAS” and because we understand the intricacies of real estate law and know how to renovate the back bedroom. The dog can’t do any of this. The dog cares not who shot J.R. Ewing and has little regard for the laws regulating home inspections before sales and the dog has no ability whatsoever with a hammer and saw.
But my pup and yours have the fundamentals down, know plenty about danger, if the doorbell rings at night, or curiosity, if it rings during the day. It knows all it needs to know about food and territory. It knows plenty about play and the great outdoors. It knows all it needs to know about the joys of reunion.
And, after you and I have praised ourselves for our ability to talk and look up real estate laws, they are not what makes life, well, life. What makes life “life” is pleasure. It’s fun and food. It’s staying alive and enjoying ourselves. It’s the surprise of seeing people again after a long time. It’s about being curious about things but not so much that we expose ourselves to danger.
A great philosopher once said that there are limits to what human language can do, and added, “That of which we cannot speak, of that we should remain silent.”
The wisdom of dogs is: “We should speak of the basics of life and after that keep more or less quiet.”
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.