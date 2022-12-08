Santa and dogs

Flynn and Charlie Ammeson were pictured with Santa at a previous Christmas Fundraising event hosted by A Promise of Love Rescue. A fundraising event for Promise of Love will be held at Bryden Motors in Beloit on Saturday.

 Provided by Paula J. Copper

BELOIT- A Promise of Love Rescue will host its annual Christmas fundraising event from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday in the hopes of finding homes to dogs in need.

The non-profit agency which is focused on finding homes for small dogs will host its fundraiser at Bryden Motors at 548 Broad St., Beloit.

