Flynn and Charlie Ammeson were pictured with Santa at a previous Christmas Fundraising event hosted by A Promise of Love Rescue. A fundraising event for Promise of Love will be held at Bryden Motors in Beloit on Saturday.
BELOIT- A Promise of Love Rescue will host its annual Christmas fundraising event from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday in the hopes of finding homes to dogs in need.
The non-profit agency which is focused on finding homes for small dogs will host its fundraiser at Bryden Motors at 548 Broad St., Beloit.
Paula J. Cooper, president and founder of A Promise of Love, said over $3,000 was raised during last year’s fundraiser.
“We have been hosting this event for as long as we have been around,” Cooper said.
Cooper said she approached the owners of Bryden Motors four years ago to use the space for the event.
“We had to find a new location to host the fundraiser after the previous location was sold,” Cooper said. “We were welcomed with open arms by Bryden Motors of Beloit to use the space for the fundraiser.”
The event will include a holiday bake sale, free refreshments, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, pictures with Santa and a vendor.
“We have a lot of bakers amongst our volunteers with the organization,” Coopers said. “All the funds will go back into the non-profit, so we can afford the dogs’ medical bills, bedding and supplies at the center. None of our staff are on a payroll and we are all volunteers.”
The raffle baskets will include baskets specialized for children, adults and even dogs, Cooper explained. All the baskets were obtained through donations, Cooper told Beloit Daily News.
People will be able to get a photo with Santa holding their dogs, with their owners or both. The photos will be sold for $5 each for a 4-by-6 inch photo.
For the first time, the event will include an outside vendor, Mama Bear’s Dog Treats & Balms LLC. Mama Bear is a local shop out of South Beloit that specializes in supplies for dogs.
Tracy Porter makes homemade dog treats that are preservative free. She also provides grooming products including shampoos and balms for dogs.
“I have been running the shop online through my Facebook page,” Porter said.
Copper founded A Promis of Love in 2014. The agency specializes in finding forever homes for small dogs.
“We take in small dogs from families that can no longer take care of their pets, the humane society and shelters,” Cooper said. “We stay with the dog for about six to eight weeks, where we pay for any medical appointments and get to know the dog’s personality. Once we know enough about the dog and all medical checks are done we look at families looking for a dog through our online applications. We try to find the best home for each one of the dogs.”
A Promise of Love Rescue’s website can be found at www.apromiseoflove.org/. The website is the only way to potentially adopt one of the dogs rescued by the organization.