BELOIT — A dog was fatally shot Friday night after reportedly biting an officer, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police said a patrol officer and an animal control officer responded at 6:15 p.m. on Friday to calls for service about an aggressive dog on the loose in the 700 block of Henry Avenue. One of the callers reportedly saw a dog bite another dog.
When police arrived on scene, the dog charged at the patrol officer twice as he yelled and kicked to keep the dog away. The officer told bystanders to move away for their safety and attempted to locate the owner of the dog.
The officer followed the dog for about a block before seeing another dog, both being pitbulls. The officer moved across the street to maintain distance, and one of the dogs ran towards him as he again tried to kick to stay away.
The dog bit the officer, and he shot the dog to stop the attack. The dog later died of its injuries, and the officer was treated at a local hospital.
Beloit police said in a statement that officers use deadly force as a last resort in defense of a person's safety. The officer had relayed information to the animal control officer in efforts to potentially capture the dog.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.