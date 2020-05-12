WATERTOWN—A fire Monday morning in Watertown killed a pet dog and caused approximately $120,000 damage to a single-family home on Sand Street, but no people were hurt.
The Watertown Fire Department received a call at 9:42 a.m. Monday and found a home at 917 Sand St. was filled with smoke.
All occupants had escaped with the exception of one dog. Resuscitation efforts on the dog were unsuccessful.
The family of three has been displaced by this fire and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
