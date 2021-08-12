ROCKFORD—Reduced fee dog adoptions will be offered Friday and Saturday at the Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS). Dogs are just $50 to adopt.
An approved adoption application by WCAS is required for pet adoption. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford, Illinois.
All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old; must show a state-issued photo ID; all cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license; and have little or no animal complaints on record.
For information visit the website at www.wcasrock.org or call 815-319-4100.