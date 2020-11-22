Authorities in Illinois and Wisconsin are urging motorists to drive safely and watch out for deer as hunting season ramps up and deer continue to move about the Stateline Area.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police both recently responded to crashes involving deer.
On Nov. 6, a motorcyclist struck a deer in the 14000 block of Telegraph Road. The westbound motorcycle hit a deer that darted out in the roadway. The driver was transported to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Just three days later, a motorcyclist struck a deer while driving on Illinois Route 2 at Old River Road at around 6:30 a.m. State police troopers responded and found the motorcyclist was traveling in the right-hand lane as the deer cross the median. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and was transported to a Rockford hospital with serious injuries.
“We are starting to begin our peak season for deer-vehicle crashes,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We ask all drivers to keep a watchful eye and remember the cardinal rule: don’t veer for deer. While the urge to swerve is instinctual, it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle or drive into oncoming traffic, increasing the severity of a crash.”
In Rock County, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports there were 98 deer-vehicle collisions in 2017 and 110 collisions in 2018, the most recent years data was available.
An annual State Farm Insurance reports that residents in Illinois have a 1 in 148 chance of hitting a deer while in Wisconsin the figure jumps up to 1 in 57 as the state ranks sixth nationally for vehicle-deer collisions.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), last year in Wisconsin there were 18,414 reported deer/vehicle crashes resulting in injuries to 556 motorists and nine fatalities (six were motorcyclists).
“With the likelihood of hitting a deer increasing in the coming weeks, it’s important for drivers to be alert to deer and to understand their auto insurance coverage,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “Deer-versus-vehicle collisions can lead to costly repairs without proper auto coverage.”
Authorities urge residents to consider the following tips to avoid a wildlife collision:
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.
• Scan the sides of the road for eye shine—the reflection of headlights in their eyes.
• Slow down if you see a deer. They travel in groups, so more are likely nearby.
• Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road or double back.
• Deer are adaptable and can flourish in rural, suburban and urban environments.
• If a collision is inevitable, try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into other lanes of traffic.