The USS Beloit was christened and launched in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7. The new naval vessel was named after Beloit, Wisconsin due to the close working relationship between the U.S. Navy and Fairbanks Morse Defense based in Beloit.
George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense, U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson and Emmy winning director Julius Fomotor were interviewed by Greg Gerard, Executive Director of the Beloit International Film Festival, during a Q&A session at the premiere of a documentary about the USS Beloit on Wednesday at Classic Cinemas.
The USS Beloit was christened and launched in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7. The new naval vessel was named after Beloit, Wisconsin due to the close working relationship between the U.S. Navy and Fairbanks Morse Defense based in Beloit.
George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense, U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson and Emmy winning director Julius Fomotor were interviewed by Greg Gerard, Executive Director of the Beloit International Film Festival, during a Q&A session at the premiere of a documentary about the USS Beloit on Wednesday at Classic Cinemas.
BELOIT—It was movie premiere night at Classic Cinemas Wednesday night and the USS Beloit was the star.
During a private showing at the Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre, Fairbanks Morse Defense invited dignitaries to see the full documentary titled “Honor in the Heartland: The Story of the USS Beloit,” for the first time.
“The guests were primarily individuals who have been involved with the documentary and the ship’s naming and construction, as well as city officials and community leaders who have been involved in this process,” said Michelle Hargis, Account Manager with Mercom Capital Group. “We are looking at some future options for making the film available to the general public at a later date.”
Greg Gerard, Executive Director of the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), told Beloit Daily News that the film will play at least twice during the festival that will take place between February and March.
“The specific dates for the showings will be announced later this month along with the presale of tickets,” Gerard said.
George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense, was one of the ones that came up with the idea for a documentary to be made.
“Having a ship named after Beloit and our community is a special moment in our history and I did not want to lose it,” Whittier explained. “Following this showing we plan to show it at BIFF and internally.”
A trailer for the documentary was shown during the USS Beloit celebration that took place in September.
The community celebrated the christening of the ship that took place on May 7. The USS Beloit is a Freedom class littoral combat ship (LCS 29). The ship is 387 feet long with a beam length of 57.5 feet.
The ship was named after Beloit because of the longstanding relationship between the U.S. Navy and Fairbanks Morse Defense, which is based in Beloit.
Fairbanks Morse Defense has built ship engines for the U.S. Navy for years, including for the USS Beloit.
As shown in the documentary, Beloit is home to several veterans who have served in conflicts ranging from World War II to the Korean War.
Olson was one of the few veterans that did attend the premier on Wednesday night.
“Several of our veterans were interviewed and are part of this film,” noted Mark Finnegan, founder of VetsRoll. “George Olson, age 95, has a prominent piece in the documentary and served on the ship USS Twigs.”
The documentary was directed by Julius Fomotor. Fomotor has previously won regional Emmys on a separate project for a client in Austin, Texas. The Emmy award winning PBS Documentary was called “Master of Texas Barbecue.”
Fomotor joined retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson and Whittier of Fairbanks Morse Defense on a three person Q&A panel that took place after the film.
“I traditionally work in the corporate world, but I have a passion for creating documentaries like this one,” Fomotor explained.
Gerard asked the panelists several questions about their work on the film, the process of having a ship named after Beloit and their favorite memories.
“I loved re-living the christening of the USS Beloit,” Anderson explained. “It is a moment I won’t forget.”
Anderson was given the honor to be the sponsor of the USS Beloit. She is also the first African-American woman to rise to the rank of major general in the U.S. Army Reserve.