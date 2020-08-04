BELOIT—Beloit Area Community Health Center’s Dr. Farhana Hamid-Scanlin is seeing some of her patients struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19. Because of the unpredictability of COVID-19, she said it’s difficult to know how each person will react.
“You can get extremely sick even if you are healthy,” she said. “The virus may cause mild symptoms, but it may affect your body chronically and can leave permanent damage.”
As a doctor, Hamid-Scanlin has seen many patients recover well including some in their 60s and over and others who have had co-morbidities. However, other patients in their 40s and 50s have had to be intubated for weeks. Intubation is needed in some patients to help them breath.
Some of those who were intubated eventually recovered and were discharged from the hospital, but have had ongoing respiratory or pulmonary problems. Others may suffer neurological problems stemming from lack of oxygen during the intubation problems.
Although the virus doesn’t appear to hurt children as much as other age groups, there are instances where children have multiple complications due to multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with the virus. However, the children who Hamid-Scanlin has worked with as patients thus far have fully recovered after a couple of weeks.
Hamid-Scanlin said the Beloit Area Community Health Center is still offering its drive-through COVID-19 testing program. People need to call ahead to make an appointment to be evaluated prior to the test by a health professional via telehealth.
Hamid-Scanlin also encourages parents to stay up-to-date on children’s immunizations including that of influenza with the impending flu season. Children should also be getting their physicals with their parents practicing mask wearing and socially distancing so children can mimic their behavior.
Because of high numbers both locally and nationally of COVID-19, the unknown of how the virus is transmitted and potential for the virus to remain in the air indoors, Hamid-Scanlin recommends parents exercise caution when making decisions regarding their children’s schooling.
Even if children wear masks consistently, which could be challenging, and adhere to social distancing, classrooms are enclosed spaces with multiple children.
“The likelihood of the transmission is not going to get better if children are put in a gathering in indoor spaces,” she said.
Hamid-Scanlin said it’s known children can get the virus although the transmission rate the virus has among children younger than age 10 is not well understood.