JANESVILLE—DNA evidence has led Beloit police to make an arrest in a hit-and-run case that occurred on June 10.
A handgun reported stolen in 2013, drugs and over $7,000 in cash were found at the crash scene, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Daihaun P. Allen, 23, of Beloit, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Officers responded to a crash on White Avenue in which a Mitsubishi SUV and a Mercedes sedan had collided. Witnesses reported that occupants from both vehicles fled the scene of the crash. During a search of the vehicles, amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana and $7,913 were recovered.
The lengthy investigation led police to learn that the Mitsubishi was a rental vehicle and reported stolen out of Chicago. A DNA swab of the handgun recovered at the scene allegedly linked Allen to the crash scene.
Charges were filed against Allen on Nov. 18 following the final DNA analysis was completed on Nov. 11.