BELOIT—A Beloit man has been charged with child sexual assault after a Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory test of evidence presented in the Spring of 2016 linked him to the offense, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Alixze H. Baxton, 23, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault—sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 for his alleged role in assaulting a female victim on April 18, 2016 in Beloit, the complaint states.
At the time of the sexual assault exam, the suspect was unknown.
On July 27 a lab report from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory was reviewed by the Beloit Police Department that showed Baxton was linked to the case through DNA evidence with “high stringency,” court records show.
Court records based on police reports from shortly after the assault show a female victim, who was 12 years old at time time, said a man had given her a ride after she was hanging out with friends who were between the ages of 15 and 16 and had been smoking marijuana.
The girl told authorities a man pulled up alongside her and asked if she needed a ride while in the area of Eighth Street and Hackett Street in Beloit.
She said the man then put a mask on before getting out of the car at which point the girl heard three gunshots, she told police.
The victim said she passed out and woke up in a closet with no clothes on when the man who picked her up “told her if she told anyone he would kill her,” the complaint states.
As she was getting dressed, the male suspect struck her and the victim told police she then remembered waking up in a park.
Baxton remains in custody at the Rock County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. He will appear next for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11
This isn’t the first time a years-old sexual assault case in Beloit resurfaced thanks to testing of DNA evidence.
In 2018, the Beloit Police Department announced charges were filed against Jason A. Smith for a rape case from 2000. At the time of the new charges, Smith was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2005 for sexual assaults in the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit.
After lengthy court proceedings, Smith was sentenced to 25 additional years in prison for two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child with use of a dangerous weapon for an attack on a 13-year-old in Beloit in July of 2000.