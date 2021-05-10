BELOIT—A match of DNA evidence has led authorities to make an arrest in a burglary of a Beloit home in August of 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed on May 7.
Kortae D. Valadez, 20, is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft after he was identified following a DNA match of blood found at the scene of the burglary on Aug. 28, 2020 in the 2600 block of Robinson Drive, the complaint said.
Officers found a blood trail from the burglarized home and used the blood for a DNA test at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.