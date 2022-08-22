BELOIT—Hammer & Stain Stateline wants to help bring crafts to life.
Hammer & Stain Stateline is a new do-it-yourself (DIY) craft store at 1406 Willowbrook Road, Suite 104, in Beloit.
Sara Grant, owner of Hammer & Stain Stateline, is excited to bring her dream to Beloit.
This is Grant’s first business of her own. She did a lot of research and reached out the Hammer & Stain so she could make the Beloit store a reality.
Grant wanted to clarify the new store is is not a franchise. She is the owner of the Beloit store.
“Each Hammer & Stain is independently owned and operated by it’s owner and has their own creative freedoms,” Grant noted. “We are not a franchise. We are fortunate enough to have owners that are willing to share and collaborate their creative talents with each other in order to better represent the brand”
Grant’s business offers a unique opportunity to the members of the community.
“We are a DIY (Do It Yourself) craft studio,” Grant noted. “We provide instruction to customers so they can transform their piece into a work of art they can display in their home. We have several types of wood projects, ceramic painting, and candle making to name a few types of crafting options we offer. We can accommodate group parties, corporate events, team building for businesses and more. “
The business does not have typical business hours. The business is open for workshops hosted by Grant. Currently the staff only includes Grant and her mother. Grant’s mother is retired and helps out with the shop.
“We eventually might need a bigger staff once our customer base grows, but right now it is just the two of us,” Grant noted.
The shop originally opened in mid-July and Grant is trying to host three to four workshops a week.
The list of Hammer & Stain Beloit event are available via: https://hammerandstainstateline.com/collections/stateline-studio
“We are open when we have workshops scheduled or open paint hours,” Grant said. “Customers need to register for workshops ahead of time so we can prepare their desired project. Open paint times are drop-in, with no need to preregister. You come in and pick a project that is available anytime during those hours for open paint.”
Grant will hold a grand opening event from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
During the grand opening, the business will offer visitors a smaller version of the projects they have to work on for free and keep. Snacks also will be provided for the guests.
“We will also offer face painting and glitter tattoos for the guests,” Grant said. “We will also have a couple raffles and specials going on.”
Grant and her family deliberately chose Beloit to be home to their new business.
“My husband and I enjoy the Beloit area,” Grant noted. “I feel it’s a growing community that is really thriving with drawing people to it looking for things to do. Hammer & Stain Stateline is the perfect addition to a night out.”