BELOIT—Showing up. It not only kept the doors open at Dita’s Westside Pub and Grill, 1569 S. Madison Road, but helped triple its footprint.
Eddie Fadilovski and Sara Fadilovski-Lena never could have imagined what 2020 would have in store for them. On St. Patrick’s Day 2020 they were alerted they would have to close by 5 p.m. Everyone finished eating their corn beef and cabbage dinners, the doors were closed and the Fadilovskis feared for the future.
“The next morning the parking lot was a ghost town. I literally started bawling in the parking lot. It was one of the saddest days of my life as an entrepreneur,” Sara said.
Dita’s immediately pivoted to pickup and delivery service, which was a bit awkward with little traffic at first. Two weeks later everyone was surprised when the phone started ringing on a Friday at about 3 p.m. and didn’t stop until 7 p.m. Soon there were customers waiting up to 50 minutes in the parking lot for meals to show support. Due to the long waits, Sara would tell them it was OK to leave but they wouldn’t budge.
“If that doesn’t make you want to wake up every day, I don’t know what more ambition in life you need,” Sara said.
By April, the adjacent business, The Tavern, had closed due to the pandemic and the restaurant was limited to no more than 25% capacity. Eddie and staff put their construction skills to work converting a little window into a pick-up window with drive-up lane.
Although Dita’s had always enjoyed a strong following for its offerings such as juicy shrimp and steaks and its homemade chicken and rice soup, it was really love that kept bringing customers back.
“The food is great, and Sara is very personable. If she recognizes you she lets you know she is happy to see you. The owners treat their customers like friends,” said customer Jane Thorwald.
Audrey Winchester, who moved back to Beloit three years ago, said Sara made her feel like she had been there forever. Winchester was also able to bring her parents. When her mother got dementia, Sara would dole out hugs and make everyone comfortable. She also discovered some other friendly and kindred spirits to keep her company.
As the months wore on business became so strong the Fadilovskis decided to expand Dita’s Family Restaurant into the now-empty bar space and laundry space, tripling its footprint and giving it a new name.
Years ago the couple had purchased the pub next door—renting it out for a few years and running it at one point, although it always remained separate from the restaurant. They also acquired the laundromat space on the other side of the pub.
To increase capacity and the ability to social distance, the Fadilovskis decided to expand the restaurant to the other spaces, incorporating the lounge in September.
“It’s a family-friendly environment where you can have a meal and a cocktail,” Sara said.
Soon, Dita’s will be opening its outdoor patio for dining. It also brought on five new staff people since the beginning of the pandemic and is making deliveries. This week, Sara the staff is looking forward to serving corned beef and cabbage on Wednesday and Thursday.
Dita’s arrival to Beloit was years in the making. While Sara grew up in the United States, Eddie originally is from Macedonia and came to this country when he was 19. The couple moved to Beloit in 2002 to open Dita’s Family Restaurant after Eddie had been in business with another partner in Illinois, and the couple had worked for other entrepreneurs. Although Sara said she “didn’t know a soul” in Beloit she quickly fell in love with the community which reminded her of her own small town upbringing.
“People were so friendly and helpful. That feeling just melted my heart, to have that connection with everybody,” Sara said.
The restaurant was named after eldest daughter hostess and waitress Ardita Fadilovski who is in college. The couple has two other children, Adriana Fadilovski, 12, Artion Fadilovski, 5.
After the harrowing year of challenges, Sara loves the community even more.
“The people in Beloit—you can’t find them anywhere else. It’s a committed community if they see you are trying,” she said. “I wake up every morning, drive to work and think ‘I’m going to my happy place.’”