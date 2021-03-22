BELOIT—The discussion regarding the creation of several new positions and promotions in the Beloit School District’s communications department was removed from the policy and personnel meeting agenda on Monday afternoon. The committee is set to meet at 5 p.m. on today at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The re-post was to remove the discussion and action item on the future vision for communications. After discussing with the committee chair, the decision was made to have the item removed and looked at at a later date, Superintendent Dan Keyser said in an email to the Daily News.
On Friday, the agenda had included an item regarding an organizational change including promotions and the creation of several new positions which would have had a financial impact of $179,301 incorporated with the budget development for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The full impact of the entire organizational change would have been approximately $399,595, according to online board documents.