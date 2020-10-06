BELOIT—Two Beloit residents will face off for the District 45 Wisconsin State Assembly seat as incumbent Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, will see a challenge by Republican candidate Tawny Gustina.
Spreitzer has served in District 45 since November of 2014 and has staved off multiple challenges in past elections. Gustina is looking to attract voters as an outside candidate looking to shake things up similar to the outsider-type campaign that won Donald Trump the presidency in 2016.
How would you evaluate the way Gov. Tony Evers and his administration have handled the state’s COVID-19 response since March?
Gustina: I acknowledge COVID-19 is serious, and we have learned a lot since March. So, I don’t want to criticize the initial response of Governor Evers and his administration. However, their use of broad strokes with the statewide shutdown has greatly affected our economy. I feel that business owners could have been given suggested guidelines and run their business in a responsible manner.
Spreitzer: Governor Evers has acted decisively to try to keep people safe and control the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, but the lack of cooperation from Republicans in the legislature, and interference from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, have hampered those efforts. I strongly support Governor Evers’s order for most people to wear masks in public places. Wearing masks is a way we can all come together to reduce the chance that we spread the coronavirus, while still being able to go out in public and support local businesses.
Beloit’s residential and business development activity has been largely insulated from the effects of COVID-19, but the city’s unemployment rate remains high. What are some ways you would look to promote job creation in Rock County as a member of the Legislature?
Gustina: Using my experience as a human resources professional and certified school teacher, I would look for ways to offer incentives in both education and business. With the newly expanded interstate corridor between Wisconsin and Illinois in Rock County, I would promote additional opportunities to attract and grow companies in logistics, warehousing/distribution, food processing, and manufacturing. In regards to education, I feel that assisting individuals who wish to learn a trade including job placement would not only help our businesses find properly trained employees but would make a large impact on our unemployment rates. Whether we offer incentives to businesses and individuals directly, or to our K-12 schools, encouraging education in a trade is important to building a strong workforce.
Spreitzer: I’m proud that I recently received the 2020 Champion of Economic Development Award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association for my work supporting economic development in our district, including my support for Opportunity Zones legislation and funding for transportation projects that stimulate economic growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been hit hard, particularly our small retail stores and restaurants. I’ve worked to connect businesses in Beloit and the rest of the district with grant and loan opportunities, including over $500,000 in state grants for more than 200 small businesses in the 45th District. In addition to directly supporting business development, we can promote job creation by ensuring robust job training, internship, and apprenticeship programs.
The City of Beloit relies heavily on state shared revenue for a lion’s share of its operating budget. With a projected shortfall of state revenue, how should the state address the impending budget shortfall for municipalities?
Gustina: State agencies are already looking at ways to find savings in their current workforce and expenditures. I hope we can find efficiencies and reductions elsewhere and are able to avoid any reduction in municipal shared revenue. Cities like Beloit have incurred significant expenses in response to COVID and the dollars allocated by Governor Evers from the CARES Act are not sufficient to cover those losses. If anything, more dollars should be provided to cover these costs, not less. I believe my ideas to attract and grow businesses in Rock County would offer new state and local revenue via increased job creation and business development which would provide new income and property tax revenues.
Spreitzer: Recent estimates by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau suggest that there may not actually be a state budget shortfall, and if there is, it is likely to be much less severe than originally feared. It is not only the City of Beloit, but also the School District of Beloit that relies heavily on state funding, and I’m committed to preventing any cuts in this funding. If we do end up with a state budget shortfall, we have several options. First, we’ve done a good job over recent budgets of putting money into the state’s rainy day fund. We have over $700,000 in that fund, saved up for times just like these, and we should use that money to balance the budget if it’s needed. Second, we should take back our state’s tax dollars from the federal government to expand BadgerCare. This would not only provide better health insurance to more people during a pandemic, but it would save hundreds of millions of dollars in each state budget, money we can use to fund local government and lower health insurance costs without raising taxes. Third, we’re seeing a windfall of sales tax collected from online marketplace retailers like Amazon, as more people buy things online during the pandemic. Right now, that money doesn’t go into our state budget, but if needed, some of it should.
Bipartisan legislation in Madison on major issues often seems hard to come by. What ways would you work around the partisanship?
Gustina: I look forward to working with everyone in the Assembly, regardless of their party affiliation. I will do my best to advocate for the needs of the 45th Assembly District while recognizing solutions that consider the needs of the entire State of Wisconsin. For example, issues like broadband access should be nonpartisan and is something that I hear about from residents in the western part of the District.
Spreitzer: In the most recent legislative session, I was a lead author of 11 bills and resolutions that earned bipartisan support, and I co-sponsored an additional 200 bipartisan bills. I voted for over 150 bipartisan bills that have been signed into law, including the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill that passed in April. While there is often partisan disagreement on the most important issues facing our state, there is also a lot of bipartisan work happening. I have been able to do bipartisan work to support our family farmers, reform our criminal justice system, open up hunting and fishing opportunities to more people, and help our local clerks run our elections more smoothly, just to name a few issues. I’ve never been afraid to sit down and work with a colleague across the aisle on an issue where we can find common ground, even if there are other issues where we passionately disagree.