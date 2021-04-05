BELOIT — Sarah Parcak, internationally renowned Egyptologist, space archaeologist, and science communicator, will receive the 2021 Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award.
Parcak was scheduled to receive the Distringuished Explorer Award in 2020, but due to the health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony at Beloit College was cancelled.
This year’s event will be held virtually, but the board is planning the same program that has recognized explorers for their outstanding achievements in scientific discovery since 2003. Parcak will be honored during the award presentation followed by her acceptance lecture titled “Towards an inclusive future of the past: How to make archaeology for everyone.”
Virtual attendance is free and the event will be live streamed via Facebook.com/TheRoyChapmanAndrewsSociety. Admission also can be accessed through the Society webpage at www.roychapmanandrewssociety.org. The pre-event virtual doors will open at 6 p.m. with award presentation and acceptance lecture at 6:30 p.m. on April 26.
Immediately following the lecture, an exclusive “Meet and Greet” with Sarah Parcak will be held via Zoom for members, sponsors and donors. Society memberships or donations qualify as necessary registration for this year’s event no later than April 20. A Zoom login link will be emailed on or before April 24.
Questions can be emailed to the administrative assistant at ruth@roychapmanandrewssociety.org.
Parcak has authored numerous scientific publications. She is the author of “Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past.” She has been a pioneer in the field of “space” archaeology and wrote the first textbook on the subject of satellite remote sensing. Using satellite images, Parcak has documented looting sites in Egypt, tying the increase in looting historic sites to the global economy and political unrest in Egypt. This scientific work has led to activism to promote the need to protect the country’s cultural heritage. She has testified before representatives of the U.S. State Department and was a member of a U.S. team to Egypt to lobby for cultural preservation.
After winning the 2016 million-dollar TED prize, she established GlobalXplorer (https://www.globalxplorer.org), a platform for crowdsourcing of satellite data that allowed anyone with an internet connection to experience the excitement of identifying potential archaeological and looting sites. The first virtual expedition was to Peru and produced 700 potential large sites that experts are currently investigating.
Earlier in the day, Parcak will present a live virtual program titled “The future of exploration: Archaeology in 2040 and beyond for area students grades 6-12 in the districts of Beloit, Turner, Clinton and South Beloit.