ROCKFORD—The Discovery Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary with some sudsy fun. The 2021 Bubble Festival will feature a bubble performer new to Discovery Center—Ben Jimenez. He will bring his own brand of bubble magic and science to four live shows on Oct. 9.
Jimenez combines art, science and a touch of magic in his live performances. For his indoor shows, he uses his bare hands and a few simple tools to create beautiful, humorous, and mind boggling soap bubble sculptures, does bubble magic, puts people inside bubbles, teaches STEM and more.
People can enjoy his 30-minute show and afterward pop outside to the Bubble-Palooza Playground (weather permitting) to devise their own brilliant bubbly tricks as they test soapy skills with bubble art, math and science activitie.
Shows at 9 and 11 a.m. are geared toward young children, while the 1 and 2 p.m. shows incorporate science principles and are geared toward elementary-age children and older.
Jimenez is a professional soap bubble artist from Evanston, Illinois. After discovering the existence of this unique performance art, he fell in love with it and soon discovered there were no books, classes, or teachers to learn from. He drew from past experiences as an educator, performing musician, and science enthusiast to infuse art and science with a touch of magic to create Ben’s Bubble Show. Jimenez entertains a room full of doctors at a convention as easily and thoroughly as a gym full of schoolchildren. The Bubble Festival is sponsored by Viking Chemical Company.
Admission is $3 for the public; $2 for members and children ages 1 and younger.
Museum admission is extra: $10 Public; Free to Members and children ages 1 and younger.
All guests ages 2 and older are required to wear masks over their mouth and nose while in the museum regardless of vaccination status for the health and safety of the unvaccinated children in the museum.
As part of Discovery Center’s 40th anniversary celebration, all people who make reservations for the Bubble Festival will be automatically entered to win a free annual membership to Discovery Center.
Discovery Center Museum is a children’s science museum providing math, science and art experiences for all ages.
The museum is located inside Riverfront Museum Park, 711 N. Main St.