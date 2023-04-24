BELOIT — Some of Beloit’s favorite dining spots, outdoor events and entertainment venues will be featured in a new Discover Wisconsin television episode this week.

The Discover Wisconsin episode about Beloit will have an early debut on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on many streaming services. It will be available at discoverwisconsin.com, as well at Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and YouTube. The episode will air statewide on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsing and at varying times across local affiliates of the Discover Wisconsin Regional Television Network.