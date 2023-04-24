BELOIT — Some of Beloit’s favorite dining spots, outdoor events and entertainment venues will be featured in a new Discover Wisconsin television episode this week.
The Discover Wisconsin episode about Beloit will have an early debut on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on many streaming services. It will be available at discoverwisconsin.com, as well at Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and YouTube. The episode will air statewide on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsing and at varying times across local affiliates of the Discover Wisconsin Regional Television Network.
Visit Beloit paid for the Discover Wisconsin episode thanks to a marketing grant the Beloit area tourism agency received, according to Tracy Bliss, Visit Beloit director of marketing and public relations.
“It was important that we showcase as many of the different attractions and businesses in the Beloit area that we could that make Beloit an extraordinary place to live,” Bliss said.
The episode will feature attractions such as a Beloit Sky Carp baseball game, the Music at Harry’s Place outdoor music series, the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance, Fridays in the Park and even a visit south of the state line to Old Settlers Days in Rockton, Illinois.
Bliss explained that Visit Beloit promotes activities not only in Beloit and the Town of Beloit, but in the Illinois communities of Rockton and South Beloit, so Visit Beloit officials convinced the camera crews to make a stop at Old Settlers Days to film music, food and family fun.
The episode also features a guest appearance by NASCAR racing star Ryan Vargas, who was filmed visiting the Autorama classic car showcase at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit.
A sneak peek of the Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode was presented during the Beloit International Film Festival in February.
“We sold out the first night when we had a showing at the Visit Beloit office,” Bliss said of the film festival showing. “So we had a second sneak peek showing, and then a third showing at 5BAR.”
Beloit has been featured numerous times by Discover Wisconsin. Bliss said Visit Beloit tries to work the cost of a Discover Wisconsin episode into its budget every two years.
People viewing the Discover Wisconsin episode may see friends and family at the different events or area businesses. Some businesses featured include Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, the Flying Pig, the Butterfly Club, 5BAR, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar and others.
Residents are encouraged to tune in, and maybe they will spot a friend, or even themselves.