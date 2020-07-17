BELOIT—When the weather is nice, Chad Pavia of South Beloit said he likes to unwind by disc golfing at local parks. He often visits multiple courses in the area in a single day to put his skills to the test.
On a recent Sunday, he did just that, and ended up at Hilliard Park with his friend Chris Casiday of Beloit.
The two friends said disc golfing is an easy way to get outside while maintaining social distance. But every once in a while, they still run into other courteous players at local courses.
“Everyone is really friendly and very forthcoming with any pointers on how to throw a better game,” Casiday said.
Mark Edwards, Director of the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department, said Hilliard Park remains a great place for families to get some exercise and fresh air in a safe manner.
“It’s important to give people an opportunity to get outside and get involved and socialize,” Edwards said. “People are doing an excellent job of adhering to social distancing. I think they’re taking it serious.”
Hilliard Park is Beloit’s sole disc golf course, with nine holes. The park is open daily from sunrise until 10 p.m.
The local park, located at 1443 Athletic Ave., is named after Dr. George W. Hilliard, an African American man who attended Beloit College in the 1930s and went on to train as a surgeon and later established his own clinic as a physician and pulmonary surgeon in Milwaukee.
Dr. Hilliard also served for 10 years as a delegate to the State Medical Society of Wisconsin and as treasurer of the Medical Society of Milwaukee County. Growing up in Beloit, his family lived on Athletic Avenue, near where the disc golf course is now located.
While he can’t say for certain, Edwards said he believes the disc golf course at Hilliard Park was built sometime in the 1990s. He said at the time, Beloit’s course was the only one of its kind in southern Wisconsin.
“We sort of led the pack, so to speak,” Edwards said.
For more information, go to www.beloitrecreation.com/hilliard-disc-golf/
Because people bring their own discs to the park, there is less risk compared to other sports where equipment is shared, Edwards said. He added that Beloit’s parks are well-maintained and attractive to visitors.
Edwards said Beloit’s disc golf course draws in visitors from all around the Stateline Area.
“It gives people from outside of beloit an opportunity to actually come into the community and see what it has to offer,” Edwards said.
Over the years, disc golf has seen ebbs and flows with gaining popularity, he said, adding the course still draws in a number of Beloit College students. Overall, the sport appeals to all age groups.
Beloit used to have a recreational disc golf league, Edwards said, but it was discontinued due to declining membership. However, he said it’s possible such a group could start up again as interest in the sport is coming around stronger again.
Edwards added the Parks and Recreation department is also looking into ways to partner up with local organizations to garner more interest in disc golfing among older adults in Beloit.
While feeling bored at home during quarantine this spring, 18-year-old Cole Seger from the Village of Winnebago said he and some of his friends picked up disc golfing as a new hobby.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Seger and three of his friends came to Hilliard Park for the second time to throw nine holes. He said they also enjoying visiting disc golf courses in the Rockford area, although Beloit is their favorite destination.
“We kind of like it because it’s a little bit of a beginner course,” Seger said. “I like that it’s open, so we don’t lose discs as much.”
Seger said he feels like he’s getting the hang of disc golfing. He and his friends watch YouTube tutorials and videos of cool trick shots to pick up helpful hints and feel inspired to go throwing on weekends.
Casiday has been disc golfing for about seven years, and Pavia started the sport around five years ago.
Both enjoy seeking out new challenges and courses whenever they can, and on a number of occasions, they’ve gone disc golfing with their families at local parks.
While playing a nine hole game is fun, Casiday said he hopes that someday a second disc golf course with 18 holes could be installed over at Big Hill Park. He also hopes to see more people get involved in the sport locally.
Pavia joked that disc golfing is far easier than traditional golf, and is a relaxing way to spend time outside no matter one’s skill level.
