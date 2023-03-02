BELOIT - Jessica Austin has been hired in the new position of director of Early Brain Development in Rock County, and she will help in an effort to make sure area children have the learning skills necessary at an early age.

Tara Tinder, Executive Director of the Stateline Community Foundation, and Dr. Bill Flanagan, Chair of the Foundation’s Literacy for Life Initiative, announced the hiring of Austin this week. This new position at the Foundation was made possible by a generous donation from Quint and Rishy Studer whose passion for early childhood brain development can be summarized by their motto: Build a Brain, Build a Life, Build a Community.