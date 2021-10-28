BELOIT—Philip Currie, a dinosaur palentologist, museum curator and professor at the University of Alberta, has been chosen to receive the Roy Chapman Andrews Distinguished Explorer Award.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society Board of Directors announced its 2022 Distinguished Explorer Award recipient on Thursday.
At the Society’s annual meeting last week, Currie related his first experience with exploration when he “discovered” a toy dinosaur in a cereal box at age 6 and then read the book, “All About Dinosaurs” authored by Roy Chapman Andrews, at age 11, setting him on his career path at a very early age.
“I find the excitement of discovery (fossils in the field and ideas in the “lab”) consistently renewing my interest,” Currie said.
His field areas stretch from pole to pole, including sites in Canada, Argentina, and the Gobi Desert of China and Mongolia. He has led or co-led most of these expeditions. His “labs” have included the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology and the University of Alberta Laboratory of Palaeontology, where he holds curator positions. His work has advanced the evolutionary link between dinosaurs and birds and provided evidence of group behavior in carnivorous dinosaurs. Currie has published hundreds of scientific articles and book chapters and has authored, co-authored, or edited more than 15 books.
Currie’s similarities to Roy Chapman Andrews, particularly his ties to museums, work in the Gobi Desert, and devotion to public outreach, make his selection as the 20th recipient of the award particularly significant. Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the first of five Central Asiatic Expeditions led by Roy Chapman Andrews to Mongolia. Findings during these explorations (numerous fossils of mammals and dinosaurs, including dinosaur eggs in nests) contributed to Roy Chapman Andrews’s fame.
Pending COVID-19 restrictions, Currie will be honored in person on April 29 with an award presentation, acceptance lecture, and celebratory fund-raising dinner. Currie also will speak virtually to area students in grades 6-12 and to students at Beloit College. More details will be announces as the event draws closer. Information will be posted at www.facebook.com.TheRoyChapmanAndrewsSociety/ or at www.roychapmanandrewssociety.org for membership information, to receive e-newsletters, and stay in touch with updates for the 2022 Distinguished Explorer Award events.
Formed in 1999, the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s mission is to inspire scientific discovery by engaging with contemporary explorers who exemplify the legacy of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit’s native son.