BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The Beloit Daily News in featuring the inductees in a series of articles.
Richard GerhardRichard “Dick” Gerhard was born in Ottawa, Illinois, the fourth child of Erwin and Alvina Gerhard. His family moved to Beloit when he was 6 years old.
He attended School District of Beloit schools and graduated from Beloit High School (now Beloit Memorial High School) in 1948, ranking third in a class of 360 students. he attended Beloit College for two years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin—Madison.He graduated in 1952 with a bachelor of business administration degree.
Dick married Dawna Lockery on June 16, 1956 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beloit and they had one son, Bruce. Dawna died in 2014 after 58 years of wedded happiness.
Gerhard began his public accounting career at Price, Waterhouse and Company in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 12, 1952 to Nov. 11, 1954, which was the same day that Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. He resumed his career at Price Waterhouse in December 1954 and he passed the entire Certified Public Accountant Exam in November of 1955. He became a licensed CPA in 1957.
In 1959, Gerhard began working for Robert H. Solem, owner of Wisconsin Knif Works in Beloit. Solem sent Gerhard to work for another of his companies, Automatic Lathe Cutterhead Company, in High Point, North Carolina, where Gerhard becam vice president, treasurer and general manager.
In January of 1967, Gerhard moved back to Wisconsin to work for helgesen harvestore in Janesville. In November of 1967, he started his own CPA business and in January of 1968 he opened an office in Beloit.
Over the years, Gerhard has been involved in many civic activities, including serving on the boars for the YMCA of Beloit, the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, First Light Group Home, the Angel Museum, the Beloit Public Library Foundation, the Beloit Historical Society, the Rotary Club of Beloit, the Rock Valley Community Programs and Caravilla. He continues to serve on the board of directors for the Beloit Historical Society and is currently its treasurer.
He was named Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month in September of 2002. He traveled to Washington, D.C. twice as part of VetsRoll—once as an assistand and later as a veteran.
He has been an Ambassador for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce since 1970 and was named Ambassador of the Year in 1996. He was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship in 1987 by the Rotary Club and he won the Rotary Club’s Service Above Self award in 1998.
He also has prepared many tax returns for non-profit organizations over the years at no cost.