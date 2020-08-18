JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces charges in connection to a July 31 non-fatal shooting in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Louis E. Kimball, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—domestic abuse infliction of pain or injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping, the complaint shows.
Kimball allegedly shot Taiwan R. Edwards, 25, in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue following a large fight involving 15 to 20 people near Summit Park in Beloit. A family member of Edwards allegedly was fighting a woman, and during the fight a witness told police a man believed to be Kimball pointed a handgun and fired multiple times at Edwards, the complaint states.
Edwards was shot in the lower back and was driven to a local hospital by a family member where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another witness interviewed by police told officers the fight transpired following a domestic dispute between two women who have children in common with Kimball.
On Aug. 7, Beloit police raided a hotel room in Beloit where Kimball was staying and found a handgun and cocaine. Kimball told police that Edwards allegedly made a threat to shoot one of the people fighting, prompting Kimball to pull out a handgun and fire it at Edwards, the complaint said.