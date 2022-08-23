Artist

Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group, is hoping to bring an “art party,” to Beloit. Tickets are now on sale for the event that will take place on Oct 15. Depicted above is an artist who performed at a similar event.

 Provided by ORANJE, LLC

BELOIT—Tickets are on sale for a one-night-only event celebrating artists and community.

Geronimo Hospitality Group will be hosting DEVIATE Beloit at the Ironworks Campus Spine at 525 3rd St. This event for those 21 years old and older, will take place from 6—11 p.m., on Oct. 15.

Tags

Recommended for you