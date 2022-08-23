BELOIT—Tickets are on sale for a one-night-only event celebrating artists and community.
Geronimo Hospitality Group will be hosting DEVIATE Beloit at the Ironworks Campus Spine at 525 3rd St. This event for those 21 years old and older, will take place from 6—11 p.m., on Oct. 15.
“DEVIATE will be a one-night, popup experience of art and music,” noted Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “While it could be described in many ways, it could be simplified as an art party.“
This event will include pop up bars, food vendors and artists performing or showing off their talent.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/deviate-beloit-tickets-399163788637. The ticket price is $10 per individual.
“Unless we determine that we have reached a sellout point, which would be announced in advance, we will have tickets available at the door,” Hickey noted
The event was restricted to 21 and older due to the warehouse setting, not wanting artists to filter their content and the alcohol that will be present, according to Hickey.
There will be over 20 artists throughout the event showing off their art or performing.
The artists include painters, sculptors and musicians.
“The last several months were spent seeking artists out in places like Beloit, Rockford, Milwaukee and other surrounding areas,” Hickey said. “Our participants were discovered at events, online or through our submission process.”
Kat Cook, from South Beloit, is a painter who brings something unique to her art. She uses unique shapes, vibrant colors and even uses math equations to determine the accuracy of her lines and angles. Cook will be showing off some of her artwork at the event.
Scott Payne, a Beloit artist, creates unique sculptures using recycled items and even real bones. Some of his works have included vertebrae lamps and skull speakers. Payne’s work will be on display at the event
Tyrone Garret, a hip-hop artist from Rockford, hopes to motivate people through his music and rhyme a message of hope to the audience.
Other announced artists include:
Jason Blenkinsop: a Milwaukee-based artist who will be showing his sculptures.
Luis Reyes, a Beloit artist who makes sculptures based on current events and his life.
Collin Harrison, a Rockford artist who makes a variety of art including jewelry and paintings.
Sergio Blanco-Manrese, an artist from Chicago who makes digital art.
Francisco Ramirez is a screen printer from Milwaukee who has his pieces hanging in art galleries in several cities.
Adem Dalipi is a blues influenced musician from Belvidere who learned how to play guitar at the age of 11.
“DEVIATE is a juried event, meaning the artists who submitted or were referred to us were selected by our team based on a variety of factors,” Hickey noted. “Artists and musicians were chosen based on merit, style, originality, and in some cases, their plan for exhibiting at the event. DEVIATE seeks a different kind of artist, not your typical arts and crafts type.”
Submissions are closed for this year’s event but interested parties can contact the organization for future events.
Geronimo Hospitality Group is hoping to make this an annual event.
The event was originally inspired by ORANJE, an annual art and music event that took place in Indianapolis from 2002-2018, Hickey noted.
“ORANJE featured hundreds of cutting edge, original artists and musicians over its history in Indianapolis, and we wanted to bring that kind of experience to Beloit,” Hickey said.
Hickey was one of the co-founders and ran ORANJE, in Indianapolis, from 2002-2018. He hopes to bring the same atmosphere to Beloit.