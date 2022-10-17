BELOIT—Twenty-five artists from Illinois and Wisconsin showed off their talents including painting, tattooing and music at a one-night-only event.
Geronimo Hospitality Group hosted DEVIATE Beloit, a popup event focusing on art and music Saturday night. The event took place at the Ironworks Campus Spine.
Kat Cook said she was inspired to take painting seriously in 2014. Cook is a South Beloit artist who uses math equations to help determine the accuracy of her lines in her paintings.
“I went to a painting and wine event at a local bar. Ever since then I didn’t want to stop painting,” Cook said. “I would describe my art style as using geometric shapes and incorporating as many bright colors as possible.”
Cook originally heard about the event a few years ago, before the event was pushed back due to the pandemic.
“I kept in touch with Ryan Hickey, (director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo), during the pandemic to make sure I could be a part of a night like this,” Cook explained.
Each artist had their own section, where they could show off their paintings, sculptures and talents.
Timm Gerdman displayed several of his wooden 3D sculptures at the event.
“I first saw an older wooden 3D sign at a bar and it was really well maintained,” Gerdman said. “I have never seen something similar since and it inspired me to make my own.”
Gerdman uses drop shadows, colors and spacing to accomplish the offsetting 3D effect in his works.
“I would describe my sculptures as half punk rock and half heart break,” Gerdamn said.
Dustin Eckhardt uses a combination of technology and paint to create his work.
“I start by designing my art on a computer, always with the intention of completing them by hand with paints,” Eckhardt explained. “I started to take art seriously about 10 years ago.”
Eckhardt started out as a tattoo artist and has shifted to creating art on a large scale.
“I live near a mural the City of Rockford commissioned to put up and after seeing that I told myself I want to do something similar,” Eckhardt said. “I did a lot of research and started creating large pieces of my own.”
Eckhardt has recently created a mural for The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Eckhardt’s mural titled “Prairie Street Pollinators” is located at 5316 N. 2nd St. in Rockford.
Several music artists took the stage including Velvet 100, Vizion and several others performed throughout the night.
The event was originally inspired by ORANJE, an annual art and music event that took place in Indianapolis from 2002-2018,
Hickey was one of the co-founders and ran ORANJE, in Indianapolis, from 2002-2018.
Hickey hopes to make this an annual event in Beloit.