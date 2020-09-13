BELOIT—The Community Development Authority could take action over the potential sale of a home in the 900 block of Clary Street at a meeting on Tuesday, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The possible action on 912 Clary St. by the CDA is related to the city’s plan to upgrade and sell nine single-family homes owned by the Beloit Housing Authority (BHA). Five of the nine properties have been sold.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The public may attend in-person at City Hall, 100 State St., or virtually by calling 312-757-3121 access code 444-765-309. All phones will be muted and in-person attendance will be limited.