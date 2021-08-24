ROCKTON — Details of a settlement between Hononegah Community High School and a former student who claimed her constitutional rights were violated have been reveiled following an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Beloit Daily News.
The settlement agreement between the district and former student Madison Oster shows a one-time payment of $35,000 was made on behalf of the district related to the lawsuit that alleged her constitutional rights were violated following a student protest in March of 2018.
It is common for public and private entities to retain legal insurance to offer risk protection in the event an organization faces legal action, with settlement payments being made from those retained insurance plans.
On Tuesday, Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan declined to comment further on the matter, citing terms in the settlement agreement that prevent both parties from speaking in-depth about the lawsuit.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Oster, through her father Jeremy Oster filed a lawsuit against high school administrators claiming the school violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights during an anti-school violence walkout protest on March 14, 2018. At the time, students across the nation participated in a National School Walkout to protest school shootings following the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which 17 students and employees were killed.
Madison Oster and a small group of students demonstrated with signs with pro-gun, pro-life and messages in support of law enforcement during the protest. Oster's lawsuit claims she was subjected to verbal abuse by students and unfair treatment by school administrators.
Terms of the settlement also include a non-admission and non-disparagement clause, along with a stipulation of mutual release and a waiver of claims clause. The case was also dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case cannot come back before the court in the future.