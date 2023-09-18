TOWN OF BELOIT — Brian Scott and Aaron Quillo of Janesville were busy wiping down Scott’s 1937 Chevy Super Deluxe Sunday morning in Preservation Park.

They were among the hundreds of proud car owners who were showing off their prized rides at the 47th Annual Autorama car and truck show. Scott was not alone in wiping down his car as the auto show had a bit of a rainy start to it. But, he and his wife, Michelle, weathered the few sprinkles at the start of the show.

  