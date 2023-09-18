Brian Scott, right, and Aaron Quillo, left, both of Janesville, put a shine on Scott’s 1937 Chevy Super Deluxe at the 47th Annual Autorama car show at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit on Sunday. Hundreds of cars were on display at the car show.
A visitor to the Autorama Car Show in Preservation Park on Sunday gets a closer look at the interior of the 1941 Willys Coupe which is owned by Kurt and Nancy Richter of Aviston, Illinois. The classic coupe was only one of the vehicles on display in the Town of Beloit park.
Hundreds of classic cars were on display at the 47th Annual Autorama car show held at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit Sunday. Despite some early morning rain, hundreds of spectators turned out for the event.
TOWN OF BELOIT — Brian Scott and Aaron Quillo of Janesville were busy wiping down Scott’s 1937 Chevy Super Deluxe Sunday morning in Preservation Park.
They were among the hundreds of proud car owners who were showing off their prized rides at the 47th Annual Autorama car and truck show. Scott was not alone in wiping down his car as the auto show had a bit of a rainy start to it. But, he and his wife, Michelle, weathered the few sprinkles at the start of the show.